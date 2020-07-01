All apartments in Stone Mountain
Find more places like 5358 Cherry Wood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
5358 Cherry Wood Dr
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

5358 Cherry Wood Dr

5358 Cherry Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Mountain
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5358 Cherry Wood Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come Look and Lease this lovely recently updated stepless ranch location in Stone Mountain. Enjoy the open floor plan and cozy fireplace in the family area; perfect for these cold winter nights! Master bedroom includes private bath and walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer connection located in the hallway closet. Backyard with patio - great place to wind down after a long day. This home has tons of upgrades! Close to Stone Mountain Park, shopping, Marta, restaurants, dining and major interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5358 Cherry Wood Dr have any available units?
5358 Cherry Wood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 5358 Cherry Wood Dr have?
Some of 5358 Cherry Wood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5358 Cherry Wood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5358 Cherry Wood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5358 Cherry Wood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5358 Cherry Wood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5358 Cherry Wood Dr offer parking?
No, 5358 Cherry Wood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5358 Cherry Wood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5358 Cherry Wood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5358 Cherry Wood Dr have a pool?
No, 5358 Cherry Wood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5358 Cherry Wood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5358 Cherry Wood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5358 Cherry Wood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5358 Cherry Wood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5358 Cherry Wood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5358 Cherry Wood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Similar Pages

Stone Mountain 1 BedroomsStone Mountain 2 Bedrooms
Stone Mountain Apartments with ParkingStone Mountain Luxury Places
Stone Mountain Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA
Hapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University