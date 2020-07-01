5358 Cherry Wood Dr

Amenities

Come Look and Lease this lovely recently updated stepless ranch location in Stone Mountain. Enjoy the open floor plan and cozy fireplace in the family area; perfect for these cold winter nights! Master bedroom includes private bath and walk-in closet. Washer and Dryer connection located in the hallway closet. Backyard with patio - great place to wind down after a long day. This home has tons of upgrades! Close to Stone Mountain Park, shopping, Marta, restaurants, dining and major interstates.