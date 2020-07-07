All apartments in Stone Mountain
Last updated February 20 2020 at 10:50 PM

5345 Ridgemere Court

5345 Ridgemere Court · No Longer Available
Location

5345 Ridgemere Court, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This newly renovated townhouse is a must-see! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, New Paint, New Carpet, Living room with a fireplace, and a spacious deck. It is located near various shopping centers, eateries, and entertainment.
Nearby schools include Stone Mountain Elementary, Middle and High School.

This property is self-showing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

**ARG does not accept Section 8,
NO pets allowed, and we do not advertise on Craigslist.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 Ridgemere Court have any available units?
5345 Ridgemere Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 5345 Ridgemere Court have?
Some of 5345 Ridgemere Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 Ridgemere Court currently offering any rent specials?
5345 Ridgemere Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 Ridgemere Court pet-friendly?
No, 5345 Ridgemere Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5345 Ridgemere Court offer parking?
No, 5345 Ridgemere Court does not offer parking.
Does 5345 Ridgemere Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5345 Ridgemere Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 Ridgemere Court have a pool?
No, 5345 Ridgemere Court does not have a pool.
Does 5345 Ridgemere Court have accessible units?
No, 5345 Ridgemere Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 Ridgemere Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5345 Ridgemere Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5345 Ridgemere Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5345 Ridgemere Court does not have units with air conditioning.

