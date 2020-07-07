5345 Ridgemere Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

This newly renovated townhouse is a must-see! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, New Paint, New Carpet, Living room with a fireplace, and a spacious deck. It is located near various shopping centers, eateries, and entertainment.

Nearby schools include Stone Mountain Elementary, Middle and High School.



This property is self-showing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



**ARG does not accept Section 8,

NO pets allowed, and we do not advertise on Craigslist.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.