Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

NO PETS allowed. Tenants are required to sign up with ClearNow.com to pay rent must have a checking account, savings account or a debit card that allows automatic withdrawals Tenants are required to purchase renter's insurance. The online application is free to fill out. The application process is a total of $50. We will start the process of your application as soon as you submit it and you will be sent an email for your permission to proceed for a background check and you will be charged $15, this is non-refundable. If you do not answer the email within 24 hours we will move on to the next applicant. We process complete applications as they are received and only one at a time. Security deposit is contingent on credit report and will be at least $1400.