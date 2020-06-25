All apartments in Stone Mountain
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:58 PM

5217 Central Drive

5217 Central Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Central Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Old meets new! This home may have been built in 1930, but it has been beautifully renovated - it has the charm of an older home with all the luxuries and comforts of a new one and in Historic Stone Mountain! The many wonderful features include updated kitchen with new appliances, spacious family room with hardwood floors, huge master bedroom, and so much more. This home boasts arched doorways, moldings and paneling, ceiling fans, a large fenced backyard - this is a must see!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1930

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 980
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Central Drive have any available units?
5217 Central Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 5217 Central Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Central Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Central Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Central Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5217 Central Drive offer parking?
No, 5217 Central Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Central Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Central Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Central Drive have a pool?
No, 5217 Central Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Central Drive have accessible units?
No, 5217 Central Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Central Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Central Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 Central Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 Central Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
