5217 Central Drive

Old meets new! This home may have been built in 1930, but it has been beautifully renovated - it has the charm of an older home with all the luxuries and comforts of a new one and in Historic Stone Mountain! The many wonderful features include updated kitchen with new appliances, spacious family room with hardwood floors, huge master bedroom, and so much more. This home boasts arched doorways, moldings and paneling, ceiling fans, a large fenced backyard - this is a must see!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1930



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 980

