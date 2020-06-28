4985 Brittany Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Just Reduced***Available Now***2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease



Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 Bath Home Ready for New Residents!! Bright, Open Plan for Entertaining. Sunny Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite countertops. New Flooring and freshly painted neutral painted walls. The floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, storage. Partially fenced in back yard with covered porch for entertaining.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



High school: Stone Mountain High School;

Middle school: Stone Mountain Middle School;

Elementary school: Stone Mill Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1983

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.