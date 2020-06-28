All apartments in Stone Mountain
4985 Brittany Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

4985 Brittany Drive

4985 Brittany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4985 Brittany Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just Reduced***Available Now***2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 Bath Home Ready for New Residents!! Bright, Open Plan for Entertaining. Sunny Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite countertops. New Flooring and freshly painted neutral painted walls. The floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, storage. Partially fenced in back yard with covered porch for entertaining.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

High school: Stone Mountain High School;
Middle school: Stone Mountain Middle School;
Elementary school: Stone Mill Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1983
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4985 Brittany Drive have any available units?
4985 Brittany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 4985 Brittany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4985 Brittany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4985 Brittany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4985 Brittany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 4985 Brittany Drive offer parking?
No, 4985 Brittany Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4985 Brittany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4985 Brittany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4985 Brittany Drive have a pool?
No, 4985 Brittany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4985 Brittany Drive have accessible units?
No, 4985 Brittany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4985 Brittany Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4985 Brittany Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4985 Brittany Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4985 Brittany Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
