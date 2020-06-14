73 Apartments for rent in Lovejoy, GA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
11936 Fuller Street
11936 Fuller Street, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1421 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lovejoy

1 of 32

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
3460 sqft
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.
Results within 5 miles of Lovejoy
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1625 RAVENS RUN
1625 Ravens Run, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elegant 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Executive Home In Jonesboro With Two Master Suites - Located in Convenient Cardinal Crossing, Space, Space, and More Space Abounds! This Two-Story Executive Brick Home With a Fenced In Back Yard Has Enough Room For You And

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
852 Betsy Ross Tr
852 Betsy Ross Trail, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Liberty Square Park - Property Id: 78022 (Please fill out the online questionaire) 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath nice home in Liberty Square Park, Hampton Ga. Home has a double car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12310 Riviera Drive
12310 Riviera Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1578 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brentwood Park Whitker
1 Unit Available
556 Carlsbad Cv
556 Carlsbad Cove, Stockbridge, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage house nestled in Brentwood Park Subdivision in Stockbridge.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
97 Mallie Court
97 Mallie Court, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1464 sqft
Updated Hampton Home Features an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4112 Jodeco Rd.
4112 Jodeco Road, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Ranch style home in Stockbridge - Very unique ranch home. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. There is a formal living room with sitting room. Living room opens on to a glass sunroom. There is a mirrored dining room with shelves.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1781 Old Dogwood
1781 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1497 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1779 Old Dogwood
1779 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1497 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Irondale
1 Unit Available
1013 Terance Ave
1013 Terance Avenue, Irondale, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1496 sqft
Split bedroom plan ranch on a full basement! This property is bigger than it seems.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
317 Sunderland Way
317 Sunderland Way, Stockbridge, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2238 sqft
GAMLS lockbox front door, applications on line. agent must be at showing.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1802 Deer Crossing way
1802 Deer Crossing Way, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
This is a Beautiful spacious home in quiet well kept neighborhood just minute away from downtown Jonesboro and Lake Jodeco! Entertain your family and friends at home with tons of parking, and so many different areas in the home.
Results within 10 miles of Lovejoy
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$942
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
17 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
City Guide for Lovejoy, GA

The Battle of Lovejoy's Station, which became present-day Lovejoy, resulted in a stalemate between the Confederate and Union Army. But we all know what happened in the long run.

Do you sometimes get the feeling that you were built with a need for speed? If so, you might just enjoy making your home in Lovejoy. Located in Clayton County and named after Frank Lovejoy, this city has a population of 6,422. It was called Lovejoy Station during the Civil War and was incorporated as the Town of Lovejoy in 1861. If you are looking for apartment rentals in Lovejoy, or if you are searching for month-to-month apartments, housing for rent, or other types of places to live in Lovejoy, then you have come to the right place. We have placed all the information you need to make the best choices right at your fingertips. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lovejoy, GA

Lovejoy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

