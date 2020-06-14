73 Apartments for rent in Lovejoy, GA with garage

The Battle of Lovejoy's Station, which became present-day Lovejoy, resulted in a stalemate between the Confederate and Union Army. But we all know what happened in the long run.

Do you sometimes get the feeling that you were built with a need for speed? If so, you might just enjoy making your home in Lovejoy. Located in Clayton County and named after Frank Lovejoy, this city has a population of 6,422. It was called Lovejoy Station during the Civil War and was incorporated as the Town of Lovejoy in 1861.