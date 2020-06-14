Apartment List
39 Apartments for rent in Locust Grove, GA with garage

Locust Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
109 Colony Park Lane
109 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1782 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Locust Grove Station
1 Unit Available
232 Sableshire way
232 Sableshire Way, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2532 sqft
Nice home located close to I-75 and not far from shopping including Tanger outlet mall. It has ample room and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. large family room and is in a quiet neighborhood. On a cull de sac.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
144 Colony Park Ln
144 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1827 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bath, town house with large master bedroom and bath with double vanity. Large open kitchen and separate dining room. One car garage. Convenient to I-75, shopping, and dining. Near schools. Near Tanger Outlet.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Linden Park
1 Unit Available
1420 St Teresa
1420 St Teresa Court, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2765 sqft
Must See!! This beautiful home features approximately 2,750 sq. ft of living space in a well laid out and spacious floor plan with upgrade.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
564 Rosalind Terrace
564 Rosalind Terrace, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
2034 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,034 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Locust Grove

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
164 Southridge Dr
164 Southridge Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
Very nice ranch located minutes from Tanger! Private retreat with great rocking chair front porch and huge deck on the back. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceiling fans in each room. Huge, unfinished basement for storage, etc.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Williamsburg Plantation
1 Unit Available
3027 Lincoln Log Way
3027 Lincoln Log Way, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2386 sqft
Get ready for this 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom , recently renovated home located minutes from both downtown McDonough and Locust Grove.
Results within 5 miles of Locust Grove
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$942
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
245 Klinetop Drive
245 Klinetop Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1641 sqft
**Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.5BA McDonough home features an entrance foyer into the living room with fireplace that opens to the roomy kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar adjoining the dining area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
5066 Pioneer Parkway
5066 Pioneer Parkway, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,579
2054 sqft
Home Located in Henry County School District Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1840 Highway 81 E
1840 Keys Road, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1850 sqft
1/2 off 1st month if Move-in by May 31: Great Property with prime location: 3bed/2bath House with 2 car garage on 1+Acre lot. It features both formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9102 Alden Dr
9102 Alden Drive, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2240 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, wood floors, formal dining room, and great master suite with trey ceiling, double vanity, garden tub & separate shower! Resident Benefit Package & Lawn care included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
301 Stony Brook Cir
301 Stony Brook Circle, Butts County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home located just outside of Locust Grove on Hwy 42. Family Room with wood floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen offers a breakfast area, fridge, dishwasher, and stove with loads of cabinet space.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
1006 Mcconaughy Ct
1006 Mcconaughy Court, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
1006 McConaughy Court McDonough, GA 30253 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2.5 Another beautiful new townhome available now!!! Enjoy the crisp, clean experience of a new build in a brand new neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
628 Christina Pl
628 Christina Place, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3363 sqft
If it's space that you are looking for, this is the one. It has front and rear stairs. If you was to relax, cool out in your jetted tub. This home also comes with it's own washer and drtyer. Talking about neighborhood amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
358 Southgate Dr
358 Southgate Dr, Heron Bay, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
the gables at heron bay. cottage style home, level. fenced back yard. step less, split-bedroom plan. this one wont last long!

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
220 Lafayette St.
220 Lafayette Street, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
House in Locust Grove - This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The master is on the main level. There is a living room w/ a fireplace. It has a large eat in kitchen. There is a double garage. there is a large backyard that is fenced.

1 of 16

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Avalon
1 Unit Available
177 Parkview Place Drive
177 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1855 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
165 Parkview Place Drive
165 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1830 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
293 Lossie Lane
293 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1407 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,407 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
102 Old Stonewall Drive
102 Old Stonewall Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1637 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,637 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Locust Grove, GA

Locust Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

