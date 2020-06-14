59 Apartments for rent in Hampton, GA with garage

Apartment List
Hampton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
852 Betsy Ross Tr
852 Betsy Ross Trail, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Liberty Square Park - Property Id: 78022 (Please fill out the online questionaire) 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath nice home in Liberty Square Park, Hampton Ga. Home has a double car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
97 Mallie Court
97 Mallie Court, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1464 sqft
Updated Hampton Home Features an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
245 Klinetop Drive
245 Klinetop Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1641 sqft
**Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.5BA McDonough home features an entrance foyer into the living room with fireplace that opens to the roomy kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar adjoining the dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
11936 Fuller Street
11936 Fuller Street, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1421 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
968 Mill Rd
968 Mill Road, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2967 sqft
This is a single family home with two connected living areas on 3 + acres. This is the unit on the right with the 3 car garage. The rent includes all utilities and lawn maintenance.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
628 Christina Pl
628 Christina Place, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3363 sqft
If it's space that you are looking for, this is the one. It has front and rear stairs. If you was to relax, cool out in your jetted tub. This home also comes with it's own washer and drtyer. Talking about neighborhood amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
358 Southgate Dr
358 Southgate Dr, Heron Bay, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
the gables at heron bay. cottage style home, level. fenced back yard. step less, split-bedroom plan. this one wont last long!

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
3460 sqft
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.
Results within 10 miles of Hampton
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$942
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
13 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
4 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
1 Unit Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
109 Colony Park Lane
109 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1782 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wesley Lake
1 Unit Available
2116 Kellington Drive
2116 Kellington Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom is located in the heart of McDonough with plenty of shopping and entertainment nearby. It has a large, well established yard, a two car garage and driveway with plenty of parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hampton, GA

Hampton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

