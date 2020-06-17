513 Shefield Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent-To-Own This Cozy Stockbridge Home - Property Id: 244269



No Credit? - Bad Credit? - Rent-To-Own - Requires DownPayment



Can't buy now? Rent-To-Own our incredibly cozy Stockbridge home located in a charming Henry county neighborhood convenient to shopping, food, major interstates, highways, transportation and Mickie D. Cochran Park! Photos reflect previous occupancy. Tenants will vacate on or before 06/30/2020. Call to buy now or visit our website at equityhs.com for more details on our rent-to-own program.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244269

