Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

513 Shefield Ct

513 Sheffield Court · No Longer Available
Location

513 Sheffield Court, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent-To-Own This Cozy Stockbridge Home - Property Id: 244269

No Credit? - Bad Credit? - Rent-To-Own - Requires DownPayment

Can't buy now? Rent-To-Own our incredibly cozy Stockbridge home located in a charming Henry county neighborhood convenient to shopping, food, major interstates, highways, transportation and Mickie D. Cochran Park! Photos reflect previous occupancy. Tenants will vacate on or before 06/30/2020. Call to buy now or visit our website at equityhs.com for more details on our rent-to-own program.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244269
Property Id 244269

(RLNE5837335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Shefield Ct have any available units?
513 Shefield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 513 Shefield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
513 Shefield Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Shefield Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Shefield Ct is pet friendly.
Does 513 Shefield Ct offer parking?
No, 513 Shefield Ct does not offer parking.
Does 513 Shefield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Shefield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Shefield Ct have a pool?
No, 513 Shefield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 513 Shefield Ct have accessible units?
No, 513 Shefield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Shefield Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Shefield Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Shefield Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Shefield Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
