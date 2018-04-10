448 Townsend Bend

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool air conditioning playground tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

FABULOUS Features! 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom in the Amenity Filled Northbridge Crossing Community! - Have Plenty of Space in this Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home! Located in the Northbridge Crossing Community, this neighborhood has Pools, Tennis Courts, & Playgrounds! Includes a Roomy living space with cozy corner electric fireplace, Kitchen has large windows, tons of storage space & all appliances, Comfy Master with en suite bath, Master Bath has separate tub/shower & walk-in closet, 2 Additional bedrooms on the upper level, 1 Bedroom on the lower level, Two-car garage & MORE! Conveniently located near shopping, banking, entertainment, restaurants & easy interstate access to I-85/75!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE2492434)