Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

448 Townsend Bend

448 Townsend Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

448 Townsend Bnd, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
FABULOUS Features! 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom in the Amenity Filled Northbridge Crossing Community! - Have Plenty of Space in this Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home! Located in the Northbridge Crossing Community, this neighborhood has Pools, Tennis Courts, & Playgrounds! Includes a Roomy living space with cozy corner electric fireplace, Kitchen has large windows, tons of storage space & all appliances, Comfy Master with en suite bath, Master Bath has separate tub/shower & walk-in closet, 2 Additional bedrooms on the upper level, 1 Bedroom on the lower level, Two-car garage & MORE! Conveniently located near shopping, banking, entertainment, restaurants & easy interstate access to I-85/75!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

Don't Delay; Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

(RLNE2492434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Townsend Bend have any available units?
448 Townsend Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 448 Townsend Bend have?
Some of 448 Townsend Bend's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Townsend Bend currently offering any rent specials?
448 Townsend Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Townsend Bend pet-friendly?
No, 448 Townsend Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 448 Townsend Bend offer parking?
Yes, 448 Townsend Bend offers parking.
Does 448 Townsend Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Townsend Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Townsend Bend have a pool?
Yes, 448 Townsend Bend has a pool.
Does 448 Townsend Bend have accessible units?
No, 448 Townsend Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Townsend Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Townsend Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Townsend Bend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 448 Townsend Bend has units with air conditioning.
