All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 405 Summer Hill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
405 Summer Hill Circle
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

405 Summer Hill Circle

405 Summer Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

405 Summer Hill Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
CLASSY 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom home in Stockbridge! Fantastic Location! - This Lovely 4 Bedroom Home HAS IT ALL - it's Beautiful, Spacious, and in a Great Location! Inside feels bright and open, with tons of windows throughout. Features FRESH PAINT & FLOORING, Cozy living room with stone fireplace, Formal dining room, Eat-in Kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS tons of storage & all appliances, Large master with en suite bath, 2-car garage & MORE! Home is situated in the Summer Hill subdivision, with tennis courts & sparkling pools! This neighborhood is conveniently close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment & more! Easy access to I-675 & I-75.

Don't miss this gem! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

(RLNE2056127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Summer Hill Circle have any available units?
405 Summer Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 405 Summer Hill Circle have?
Some of 405 Summer Hill Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Summer Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
405 Summer Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Summer Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 405 Summer Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 405 Summer Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 405 Summer Hill Circle offers parking.
Does 405 Summer Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Summer Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Summer Hill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 405 Summer Hill Circle has a pool.
Does 405 Summer Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 405 Summer Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Summer Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Summer Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Summer Hill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Summer Hill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College