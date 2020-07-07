All apartments in Stockbridge
2545 Walter Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2545 Walter Way

2545 Walter Way · No Longer Available
Location

2545 Walter Way, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
garage
Sits right on top of a hill, with a garage in the back. right next to the main st in Stockbridge, with shops, restaurants, and access to the highways in minutes.
Large kitchen, with black appliances, lots of cabinets, formal dining room, and kitchenette!
Large master, with large closet and bathroom! Master bath, has a Garden tub, separate stand up shower, vanity sink, and closet.
Take advantage of great school district, with an affordable and beautiful house!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 Walter Way have any available units?
2545 Walter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 2545 Walter Way currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Walter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Walter Way pet-friendly?
No, 2545 Walter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 2545 Walter Way offer parking?
Yes, 2545 Walter Way offers parking.
Does 2545 Walter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 Walter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Walter Way have a pool?
No, 2545 Walter Way does not have a pool.
Does 2545 Walter Way have accessible units?
No, 2545 Walter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Walter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2545 Walter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 Walter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2545 Walter Way does not have units with air conditioning.

