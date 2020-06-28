All apartments in Stockbridge
230 Charlotte Boulevard
Last updated October 29 2019 at 6:07 PM

230 Charlotte Boulevard

230 Charlotte Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

230 Charlotte Boulevard, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 18th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Charlotte Boulevard have any available units?
230 Charlotte Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 230 Charlotte Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
230 Charlotte Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Charlotte Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Charlotte Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 230 Charlotte Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 230 Charlotte Boulevard offers parking.
Does 230 Charlotte Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Charlotte Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Charlotte Boulevard have a pool?
No, 230 Charlotte Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 230 Charlotte Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 230 Charlotte Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Charlotte Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Charlotte Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Charlotte Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Charlotte Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
