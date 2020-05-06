All apartments in Stockbridge
212 Sunderland Way
212 Sunderland Way

212 Sunderland Way · No Longer Available
Location

212 Sunderland Way, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Impressive 4 bed, 3 bath Lease to Purchase Home - 212 Sunderland Way, Stockbridge, GA 30281 can be found at www.gotourhome.com and is just waiting for you! This gorgeous home is located in Henry County. It features plush carpet, big windows to let natural light come in, wood blinds, Corian counter tops, back patio, big backyard, spacious bedrooms, and more!
Lease to Own Program:
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price.
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs). A $1000.00 pet deposit. with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check
-No Evictions
-600 or better credit score

For more information call Sherice at 404-902-5693 or visit www.gotourhome.com

(RLNE5143253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Sunderland Way have any available units?
212 Sunderland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 212 Sunderland Way currently offering any rent specials?
212 Sunderland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Sunderland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Sunderland Way is pet friendly.
Does 212 Sunderland Way offer parking?
No, 212 Sunderland Way does not offer parking.
Does 212 Sunderland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Sunderland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Sunderland Way have a pool?
No, 212 Sunderland Way does not have a pool.
Does 212 Sunderland Way have accessible units?
No, 212 Sunderland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Sunderland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Sunderland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Sunderland Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Sunderland Way does not have units with air conditioning.
