patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Impressive 4 bed, 3 bath Lease to Purchase Home - 212 Sunderland Way, Stockbridge, GA 30281 can be found at www.gotourhome.com and is just waiting for you! This gorgeous home is located in Henry County. It features plush carpet, big windows to let natural light come in, wood blinds, Corian counter tops, back patio, big backyard, spacious bedrooms, and more!

Lease to Own Program:

-3-year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price.

-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs). A $1000.00 pet deposit. with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed.

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more

-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal Background check

-No Evictions

-600 or better credit score



For more information call Sherice at 404-902-5693 or visit www.gotourhome.com



(RLNE5143253)