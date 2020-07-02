2003 Farm Hill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Amenities Abound! - There is something for everyone in the neighborhood from walking trails to tennis to swimming or relaxing by the pool in this master planned community conveniently located minutes from shopping and I-75. Prefer the great indoors? This well laid out single story home features an open floor plan with large rooms through out. Entering the home you will notice the large living room and dining room ideal for entertaining friends and family. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and opens up to the family room with plenty of windows and a fireplace. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet the master bath features a garden tub, shower and double sinks. Will not be available long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668452)