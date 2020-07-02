All apartments in Stockbridge
2003 Farm Hill Court
2003 Farm Hill Court

2003 Farm Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Farm Hill Court, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Amenities Abound! - There is something for everyone in the neighborhood from walking trails to tennis to swimming or relaxing by the pool in this master planned community conveniently located minutes from shopping and I-75. Prefer the great indoors? This well laid out single story home features an open floor plan with large rooms through out. Entering the home you will notice the large living room and dining room ideal for entertaining friends and family. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and opens up to the family room with plenty of windows and a fireplace. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet the master bath features a garden tub, shower and double sinks. Will not be available long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Farm Hill Court have any available units?
2003 Farm Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 2003 Farm Hill Court have?
Some of 2003 Farm Hill Court's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Farm Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Farm Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Farm Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Farm Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 2003 Farm Hill Court offer parking?
No, 2003 Farm Hill Court does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Farm Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Farm Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Farm Hill Court have a pool?
Yes, 2003 Farm Hill Court has a pool.
Does 2003 Farm Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 2003 Farm Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Farm Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Farm Hill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Farm Hill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Farm Hill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

