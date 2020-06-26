1911 Chadberry Walk

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62ffb7d02f ---- Spacious and well cared for two story cul-de-sac home on large lot with fully fenced back yard and access to fabulous Monarch Village amenities. Home features open style living/dining rooms, large kitchen looking over large family room, enormous fenced in back yard and a wonderful owner\'s suite. Monarch Village is a wonderful neighborhood with a pool, 7 tennis courts, playground, park and Lake Monarch. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available in the middle of June! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/62ffb7d02f