Stockbridge, GA
1909 Chadberry Walk
1909 Chadberry Walk

Location

1909 Chadberry Walk, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

1909 Chadberry Walk Stockbridge Georgia 30281
***This home does not accept housing voucher***

2 Story home in community with lots of amenities. Guests enter the home from a covered front porch into a formal dining room that opens to a family room with gas fireplace. It is located next to a large kitchen with all appliances included, breakfast area and access to the back patio. The upper level features huge spacious bedrooms and owners suite with a large walk-in closet. The master bath has separate garden tub/stall shower and dual vanities. It is located in a cul-de-sac in the rear of the entire subdivision.

Schools:
Dutchtown High
Dutchtown Middle
Red Oak Elementary

Approximate Size: 2000 sq ft Built 2003

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Chadberry Walk have any available units?
1909 Chadberry Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 1909 Chadberry Walk have?
Some of 1909 Chadberry Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Chadberry Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Chadberry Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Chadberry Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Chadberry Walk is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Chadberry Walk offer parking?
No, 1909 Chadberry Walk does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Chadberry Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Chadberry Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Chadberry Walk have a pool?
No, 1909 Chadberry Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Chadberry Walk have accessible units?
No, 1909 Chadberry Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Chadberry Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Chadberry Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Chadberry Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1909 Chadberry Walk has units with air conditioning.
