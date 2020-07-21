Amenities
1909 Chadberry Walk Stockbridge Georgia 30281
***This home does not accept housing voucher***
2 Story home in community with lots of amenities. Guests enter the home from a covered front porch into a formal dining room that opens to a family room with gas fireplace. It is located next to a large kitchen with all appliances included, breakfast area and access to the back patio. The upper level features huge spacious bedrooms and owners suite with a large walk-in closet. The master bath has separate garden tub/stall shower and dual vanities. It is located in a cul-de-sac in the rear of the entire subdivision.
Schools:
Dutchtown High
Dutchtown Middle
Red Oak Elementary
Approximate Size: 2000 sq ft Built 2003