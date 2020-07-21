Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1909 Chadberry Walk Stockbridge Georgia 30281

***This home does not accept housing voucher***



2 Story home in community with lots of amenities. Guests enter the home from a covered front porch into a formal dining room that opens to a family room with gas fireplace. It is located next to a large kitchen with all appliances included, breakfast area and access to the back patio. The upper level features huge spacious bedrooms and owners suite with a large walk-in closet. The master bath has separate garden tub/stall shower and dual vanities. It is located in a cul-de-sac in the rear of the entire subdivision.



Schools:

Dutchtown High

Dutchtown Middle

Red Oak Elementary



Approximate Size: 2000 sq ft Built 2003