185 Glynn Addy Drive

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities

Welcoming with NEW PAINT & CARPETS!!! 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - FUN FACT: in many cultures, a red door carries associations of a welcoming atmosphere & positivity - and that's JUST what you'll feel in this Super Cute 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Home! This home has a bright feel throughout, Fireplace in Living room with unique shelving, Galley-style Kitchen with appliances included, Washer & Dryer included, and Brand New Paint and Carpets! Layout would be perfect for room-mates!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4960434)