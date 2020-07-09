All apartments in Stockbridge
185 Glynn Addy Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

185 Glynn Addy Drive

185 Glynn Addy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

185 Glynn Addy Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Welcoming with NEW PAINT & CARPETS!!! 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - FUN FACT: in many cultures, a red door carries associations of a welcoming atmosphere & positivity - and that's JUST what you'll feel in this Super Cute 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom Home! This home has a bright feel throughout, Fireplace in Living room with unique shelving, Galley-style Kitchen with appliances included, Washer & Dryer included, and Brand New Paint and Carpets! Layout would be perfect for room-mates!

Definitely a MUST SEE - Don't miss out! Call or Visit All3Realty Today!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4960434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Glynn Addy Drive have any available units?
185 Glynn Addy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 185 Glynn Addy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
185 Glynn Addy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Glynn Addy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 185 Glynn Addy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 185 Glynn Addy Drive offer parking?
No, 185 Glynn Addy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 185 Glynn Addy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Glynn Addy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Glynn Addy Drive have a pool?
No, 185 Glynn Addy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 185 Glynn Addy Drive have accessible units?
No, 185 Glynn Addy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Glynn Addy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Glynn Addy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Glynn Addy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Glynn Addy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
