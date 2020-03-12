155 Greenland Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous 3br 2bath Lease-to-Own Ranch Home!! Great Location! - This home is an absolute beauty for lease-to-own in Mcdonough GA it's a 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom ranch home with vaulted ceiling giving it an open floorplan. This property's bedrooms has many features. It's large living area. Moreover, this home's kitchen has black appliances, a pantry, lots of cabinet space and a dining area. Call us now if you want to live in this beautiful home in a great location! Must be looking to love within the next 30 days.

Please review qualifications and feel free to call with any questions. MeeMee Jenkins 404-913-8272. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.



You can schedule a property tour at www.GotOurHome.com



Lease to Own Program:

-600+ credit score

-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment

-No previous evictions and landlord debt

-3-year lease minimum

-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more

-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal Background check



(RLNE2537667)