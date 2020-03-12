All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 155 Greenland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
155 Greenland Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:16 AM

155 Greenland Dr

155 Greenland Drive · (404) 645-1712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

155 Greenland Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 155 Greenland Dr · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3br 2bath Lease-to-Own Ranch Home!! Great Location! - This home is an absolute beauty for lease-to-own in Mcdonough GA it's a 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom ranch home with vaulted ceiling giving it an open floorplan. This property's bedrooms has many features. It's large living area. Moreover, this home's kitchen has black appliances, a pantry, lots of cabinet space and a dining area. Call us now if you want to live in this beautiful home in a great location! Must be looking to love within the next 30 days.
Please review qualifications and feel free to call with any questions. MeeMee Jenkins 404-913-8272. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.

You can schedule a property tour at www.GotOurHome.com

Lease to Own Program:
-600+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions and landlord debt
-3-year lease minimum
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check

(RLNE2537667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Greenland Dr have any available units?
155 Greenland Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 155 Greenland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
155 Greenland Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Greenland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Greenland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 155 Greenland Dr offer parking?
No, 155 Greenland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 155 Greenland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Greenland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Greenland Dr have a pool?
No, 155 Greenland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 155 Greenland Dr have accessible units?
No, 155 Greenland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Greenland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Greenland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Greenland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Greenland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 155 Greenland Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity