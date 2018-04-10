All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

153 Bay Court Drive

153 Bay Court Drive · No Longer Available
Location

153 Bay Court Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Bay Court Drive have any available units?
153 Bay Court Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 153 Bay Court Drive currently offering any rent specials?
153 Bay Court Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Bay Court Drive pet-friendly?
No, 153 Bay Court Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 153 Bay Court Drive offer parking?
No, 153 Bay Court Drive does not offer parking.
Does 153 Bay Court Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Bay Court Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Bay Court Drive have a pool?
No, 153 Bay Court Drive does not have a pool.
Does 153 Bay Court Drive have accessible units?
No, 153 Bay Court Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Bay Court Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Bay Court Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Bay Court Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Bay Court Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
