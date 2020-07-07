129 Turning Pt

Amenities

Welcome home to this newly listed Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Two Story Traditional home in quiet neighborhood. Enter into foyer and head through separate living room. The home features Brand new stainless steel appliances, Kitchen with Eat In Dining Area overlooking backyard. Head upstairs to the Master Bedroom and 2 Secondary Bedrooms, Hardwood floors throughout. Great cul-de-sac lot for your family! Apply ONLINE: https://irwinrealtyandco.com/rental-application-2/ (online application only works with PC computers or laptops - not compatible on cell phones or tablets) Application fee is $50 for up to two adults. NO PETS! RENT: $1,100 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,100 RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: NO BANKRUPTCIES OR EVICTIONS! 600 CREDIT SCORE OR HIGHER AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT AMOUNT IN NET MONTHLY INCOME ($3,300)