All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 128 Tumble Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
128 Tumble Run
Last updated December 19 2019 at 6:02 AM

128 Tumble Run

128 Tumble Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

128 Tumble Run, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WOW!!!!! This Executive Rental HAS IT ALL!!!! 5 Bedrooms 4 Full Baths, 3 Car Garage on a Full Basement! The inviting foyer opens to an oversized kitchen with keeping room and the main floor also has a bed and full bath. The generous sized master has a separate sitting room with dual fireplace; separate shower & garden tub finish off the master suite. 3 other bedrooms are located on the floor and share a loft space. Great for families! If the house is not enough the neighborhood has an active HOA and amenities galore. Bring your family home for the holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Tumble Run have any available units?
128 Tumble Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 128 Tumble Run have?
Some of 128 Tumble Run's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Tumble Run currently offering any rent specials?
128 Tumble Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Tumble Run pet-friendly?
No, 128 Tumble Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 128 Tumble Run offer parking?
Yes, 128 Tumble Run offers parking.
Does 128 Tumble Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Tumble Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Tumble Run have a pool?
Yes, 128 Tumble Run has a pool.
Does 128 Tumble Run have accessible units?
No, 128 Tumble Run does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Tumble Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Tumble Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Tumble Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Tumble Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsStockbridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Stockbridge Apartments with ParkingStockbridge Apartments with Pools
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Lawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GA
Douglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College