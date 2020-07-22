128 Tumble Run

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

WOW!!!!! This Executive Rental HAS IT ALL!!!! 5 Bedrooms 4 Full Baths, 3 Car Garage on a Full Basement! The inviting foyer opens to an oversized kitchen with keeping room and the main floor also has a bed and full bath. The generous sized master has a separate sitting room with dual fireplace; separate shower & garden tub finish off the master suite. 3 other bedrooms are located on the floor and share a loft space. Great for families! If the house is not enough the neighborhood has an active HOA and amenities galore. Bring your family home for the holidays!