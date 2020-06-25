All apartments in Stockbridge
117 Oak Circle South
117 Oak Circle South

117 Oak Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

117 Oak Circle South, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home on a quiet street. The master bedroom has dual closets and vaulted ceilings. Additional room could be an office or possible third bedroom. The kitchen is spacious and includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. This home has an open living/dining room combination with a stone fireplace and tiled floors throughout the common areas. French doors lead to a fenced backyard with a large patio. A one-car garage could be used for parking your car or for additional storage. A rocking chair front porch is an added feature.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Oak Circle South have any available units?
117 Oak Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 117 Oak Circle South have?
Some of 117 Oak Circle South's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Oak Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
117 Oak Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Oak Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Oak Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 117 Oak Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 117 Oak Circle South offers parking.
Does 117 Oak Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Oak Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Oak Circle South have a pool?
No, 117 Oak Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 117 Oak Circle South have accessible units?
No, 117 Oak Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Oak Circle South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Oak Circle South has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Oak Circle South have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Oak Circle South does not have units with air conditioning.
