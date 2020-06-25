117 Oak Circle South

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home on a quiet street. The master bedroom has dual closets and vaulted ceilings. Additional room could be an office or possible third bedroom. The kitchen is spacious and includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. This home has an open living/dining room combination with a stone fireplace and tiled floors throughout the common areas. French doors lead to a fenced backyard with a large patio. A one-car garage could be used for parking your car or for additional storage. A rocking chair front porch is an added feature.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

