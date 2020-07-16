Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

122 Boatsman Way Available 08/17/20 122 Boatsman Way - PENDING APPLICATION - AVAILABLE 8/17/2020 - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath with an office/dining room. 10' ceilings and large 3 panel sliding glass doors to the back porch make this house feel open and inviting. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, soft-close custom cabinetry, walk-in wood shelved pantry, large double cabinet granite island with seating and more. The Master Suite features dual closets, double vanity, walk-in shower with 2 shower heads, tiled shower bench and separate garden tub. Wood look ceramic tile flooring. The sliding glass doors off the Great Room lead to the back porch with beautiful lake views. Fenced back yard.



(RLNE5075968)