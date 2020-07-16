All apartments in St. Marys
St. Marys, GA
122 Boatsman Way
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

122 Boatsman Way

122 Boatsman Way · No Longer Available
Location

122 Boatsman Way, St. Marys, GA 31558

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
122 Boatsman Way Available 08/17/20 122 Boatsman Way - PENDING APPLICATION - AVAILABLE 8/17/2020 - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath with an office/dining room. 10' ceilings and large 3 panel sliding glass doors to the back porch make this house feel open and inviting. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, soft-close custom cabinetry, walk-in wood shelved pantry, large double cabinet granite island with seating and more. The Master Suite features dual closets, double vanity, walk-in shower with 2 shower heads, tiled shower bench and separate garden tub. Wood look ceramic tile flooring. The sliding glass doors off the Great Room lead to the back porch with beautiful lake views. Fenced back yard.

(RLNE5075968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Boatsman Way have any available units?
122 Boatsman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Marys, GA.
What amenities does 122 Boatsman Way have?
Some of 122 Boatsman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Boatsman Way currently offering any rent specials?
122 Boatsman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Boatsman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Boatsman Way is pet friendly.
Does 122 Boatsman Way offer parking?
No, 122 Boatsman Way does not offer parking.
Does 122 Boatsman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Boatsman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Boatsman Way have a pool?
No, 122 Boatsman Way does not have a pool.
Does 122 Boatsman Way have accessible units?
No, 122 Boatsman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Boatsman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Boatsman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Boatsman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Boatsman Way does not have units with air conditioning.
