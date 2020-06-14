39 Apartments for rent in St. Marys, GA with garage

When the Charlie Daniels Band wrote a song called "Georgia," they couldn't complete it without mentioning St. Marys once, even if it was just the river. The city of St. Marys is just as spectacular, with sandy beaches, a naval submarine base, and the lifestyle of a typical coastal city.

The city of St. Mary's has its own claim to fame -- for starters, it is the second-oldest city in the country; so, don't be surprised if every second building here has a story to tell. Secondly, it is the gateway to the Cumberland Island National Seashore, which is the largest of Georgia's Golden Isles. Imagine lovely beaches, dunes, orchards, and vast stretches of wilderness -- you can find all this and much more here. It's like your own gateway to heaven. See more