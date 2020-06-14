39 Apartments for rent in St. Marys, GA with garage
When the Charlie Daniels Band wrote a song called "Georgia," they couldn't complete it without mentioning St. Marys once, even if it was just the river. The city of St. Marys is just as spectacular, with sandy beaches, a naval submarine base, and the lifestyle of a typical coastal city.
The city of St. Mary's has its own claim to fame -- for starters, it is the second-oldest city in the country; so, don't be surprised if every second building here has a story to tell. Secondly, it is the gateway to the Cumberland Island National Seashore, which is the largest of Georgia's Golden Isles. Imagine lovely beaches, dunes, orchards, and vast stretches of wilderness -- you can find all this and much more here. It's like your own gateway to heaven. See more
St. Marys apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.