All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 3056 Parkside Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
3056 Parkside Ct
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

3056 Parkside Ct

3056 Parkside Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3056 Parkside Way, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great roommate plan townhouse with large great room, half bath down stair. Laundry room in kitchen. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3056 Parkside Ct have any available units?
3056 Parkside Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3056 Parkside Ct have?
Some of 3056 Parkside Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3056 Parkside Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3056 Parkside Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3056 Parkside Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3056 Parkside Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 3056 Parkside Ct offer parking?
No, 3056 Parkside Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3056 Parkside Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3056 Parkside Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3056 Parkside Ct have a pool?
No, 3056 Parkside Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3056 Parkside Ct have accessible units?
No, 3056 Parkside Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3056 Parkside Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3056 Parkside Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3056 Parkside Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3056 Parkside Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSnellville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Snellville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSnellville Accessible Apartments
Snellville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University