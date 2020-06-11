All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated April 30 2020

5002 Hawthorne Court

5002 Hawthorne Court · No Longer Available
Location

5002 Hawthorne Court, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Move in ready 2 BR/1.5 BA one level townhome within walking distance to Belmont shopping & only minutes to downtown Smyrna! Great room with cozy fireplace! Two spacious bedrooms! Deck perfect for cookouts! Desirable location close to Braves stadium & shopping! Convenient to interstates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

