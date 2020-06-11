5002 Hawthorne Court

Move in ready 2 BR/1.5 BA one level townhome within walking distance to Belmont shopping & only minutes to downtown Smyrna! Great room with cozy fireplace! Two spacious bedrooms! Deck perfect for cookouts! Desirable location close to Braves stadium & shopping! Convenient to interstates!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
