216 W Park Ave Apt A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included*



Get a sense of Savannahs community while you live like a local at this unique property. A welcome addition to the Victorian District, Park Avenue is a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, just a stone's throw away from the famous Forsyth Park. Youll be greeted by the warmth of rich wood accents and an abundance of natural light. This unit boasts with high ceilings and an open floor plan, ideal for entertaining your guests, with ease of access from the kitchen to the inviting living room.



Two bedrooms are located toward the back of the home, both with plenty of storage to unpack your belongings and make this executive rental feel like home. The first bedroom is located adjacent to the kitchen, and offers a queen size bed. The half-bath across includes a full washer and dryer. Making your way down the hall, the second bedroom offers a king size bed with plenty of natural light. A full bathroom with tub, renovated tiled shower, and large vanity is located at the back of the home.



Head South a few blocks and find yourself immersed in Savannah's culture - with a wine bar, vegan cafe, and the Forsyth Park Farmer's Market. A few minutes' walk in the other direction gets you closer to the bustling city. Take the scenic route through downtown's beautiful squares and end at the well-known River Walk - a great place to grab a beer and people watch.



*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Lodging, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*



$3000-$3500



(RLNE4956365)