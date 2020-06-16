All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

216 W Park Ave Apt A

216 West Park Avenue · (912) 257-4050
Location

216 West Park Avenue, Savannah, GA 31401
Victorian District-West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Park Avenue (Furnished w/ Utilities) · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included*

Get a sense of Savannahs community while you live like a local at this unique property. A welcome addition to the Victorian District, Park Avenue is a fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, just a stone's throw away from the famous Forsyth Park. Youll be greeted by the warmth of rich wood accents and an abundance of natural light. This unit boasts with high ceilings and an open floor plan, ideal for entertaining your guests, with ease of access from the kitchen to the inviting living room.

Two bedrooms are located toward the back of the home, both with plenty of storage to unpack your belongings and make this executive rental feel like home. The first bedroom is located adjacent to the kitchen, and offers a queen size bed. The half-bath across includes a full washer and dryer. Making your way down the hall, the second bedroom offers a king size bed with plenty of natural light. A full bathroom with tub, renovated tiled shower, and large vanity is located at the back of the home.

Head South a few blocks and find yourself immersed in Savannah's culture - with a wine bar, vegan cafe, and the Forsyth Park Farmer's Market. A few minutes' walk in the other direction gets you closer to the bustling city. Take the scenic route through downtown's beautiful squares and end at the well-known River Walk - a great place to grab a beer and people watch.

*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Lodging, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*

$3000-$3500

(RLNE4956365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 W Park Ave Apt A have any available units?
216 W Park Ave Apt A has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 W Park Ave Apt A have?
Some of 216 W Park Ave Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 W Park Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
216 W Park Ave Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 W Park Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 W Park Ave Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 216 W Park Ave Apt A offer parking?
No, 216 W Park Ave Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 216 W Park Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 W Park Ave Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 W Park Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 216 W Park Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 216 W Park Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 216 W Park Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 216 W Park Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 W Park Ave Apt A has units with dishwashers.
