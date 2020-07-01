All apartments in Roswell
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1070 Windfaire

1070 Windfaire Place · No Longer Available
Location

1070 Windfaire Place, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
1070 Windfaire Available 03/28/20 Stunning Executive Home - Gorgeous practically new, executive home. Professional landscaping included in price. Highly sought-after Roswell location just minutes from 400, East Roswell Library, Riverside Drive, shopping and more. Open floor plan features real hardwood floors throughout the mezzanine level, kitchen with Granite Counters, SS appliances, keeping room with fireplace, guest bedroom and bath on main level, stunning master bedroom / bath, and a master closet you must see to believe. Upper and lower decks with a beautiful view, perfect for entertaining. Small pets, less than 25 lbs. are negotiable. The home is in the River Eves Elementary, Holcomb Bridge Middle, and Centennial High School, school districts.

(RLNE5638590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Windfaire have any available units?
1070 Windfaire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 Windfaire have?
Some of 1070 Windfaire's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Windfaire currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Windfaire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Windfaire pet-friendly?
Yes, 1070 Windfaire is pet friendly.
Does 1070 Windfaire offer parking?
No, 1070 Windfaire does not offer parking.
Does 1070 Windfaire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Windfaire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Windfaire have a pool?
No, 1070 Windfaire does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Windfaire have accessible units?
No, 1070 Windfaire does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Windfaire have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 Windfaire does not have units with dishwashers.

