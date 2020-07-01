Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1070 Windfaire Available 03/28/20 Stunning Executive Home - Gorgeous practically new, executive home. Professional landscaping included in price. Highly sought-after Roswell location just minutes from 400, East Roswell Library, Riverside Drive, shopping and more. Open floor plan features real hardwood floors throughout the mezzanine level, kitchen with Granite Counters, SS appliances, keeping room with fireplace, guest bedroom and bath on main level, stunning master bedroom / bath, and a master closet you must see to believe. Upper and lower decks with a beautiful view, perfect for entertaining. Small pets, less than 25 lbs. are negotiable. The home is in the River Eves Elementary, Holcomb Bridge Middle, and Centennial High School, school districts.



(RLNE5638590)