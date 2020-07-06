7447 Innes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a recently renovated split level home. It has new flooring throughout the entire house along with fresh paint.There are 3 bedrooms on the upper level with 2 full bathrooms. The lower level has a bonus room, a mechanical room, and a large laundry room. The main floor is where the huge kitchen, with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, a refrigerator, a range oven, and a dishwasher is located. There is also a large den and a 2 car auto garage. The back yard is fenced and has new decking out of the sliding glass doors from the dining room. This home is ready to move in. Please see our video tour for more info. NO PETS.



Church Street Elementary School

Riverdale Middle School

Riverdale High School



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.