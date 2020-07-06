All apartments in Riverdale
7447 Innes Street

7447 Innes Street
Location

7447 Innes Street, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a recently renovated split level home. It has new flooring throughout the entire house along with fresh paint.There are 3 bedrooms on the upper level with 2 full bathrooms. The lower level has a bonus room, a mechanical room, and a large laundry room. The main floor is where the huge kitchen, with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, a refrigerator, a range oven, and a dishwasher is located. There is also a large den and a 2 car auto garage. The back yard is fenced and has new decking out of the sliding glass doors from the dining room. This home is ready to move in. Please see our video tour for more info. NO PETS.

School districts are subject to change...

Church Street Elementary School
Riverdale Middle School
Riverdale High School

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 Innes Street have any available units?
7447 Innes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7447 Innes Street have?
Some of 7447 Innes Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7447 Innes Street currently offering any rent specials?
7447 Innes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 Innes Street pet-friendly?
No, 7447 Innes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 7447 Innes Street offer parking?
Yes, 7447 Innes Street offers parking.
Does 7447 Innes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7447 Innes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 Innes Street have a pool?
No, 7447 Innes Street does not have a pool.
Does 7447 Innes Street have accessible units?
No, 7447 Innes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 Innes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7447 Innes Street has units with dishwashers.

