Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming 3 BR /1.5 bath ranch in the heart of Riverdale. Renovations completed 4/2020. Be the first to enjoy all white kitchen, new stainless appliances, granite countertops, tiled bathrooms, new vanities, wood floors and large yard to enjoy with family. Laundry room with washer/dryer! Near transportation& restaurants. Min to I-75/I-85, Hartsfield & Pinewood