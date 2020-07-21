All apartments in Riverdale
170 Peachtree Drive
170 Peachtree Drive

170 Peachtree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

170 Peachtree Drive, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Come and call this lodge style house your next home! You will be able to sit under the covered front porch while enjoying a tall glass of iced tea. You will also love all of the updates that this home features a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! In the living room, the fireplace is ideally positioned in the corner to maximize floor space. The wood style flooring will complement any style of decor so decorating will be a breeze! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances and granite counter tops so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. If that wasn't enough then you will surely appreciate the backyard and the shed that it offers. It can be transformed into a she shed/man cave, or any room of your liking! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Peachtree Drive have any available units?
170 Peachtree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Peachtree Drive have?
Some of 170 Peachtree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Peachtree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
170 Peachtree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Peachtree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Peachtree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 170 Peachtree Drive offer parking?
No, 170 Peachtree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 170 Peachtree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Peachtree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Peachtree Drive have a pool?
No, 170 Peachtree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 170 Peachtree Drive have accessible units?
No, 170 Peachtree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Peachtree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Peachtree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
