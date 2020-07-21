170 Peachtree Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and call this lodge style house your next home! You will be able to sit under the covered front porch while enjoying a tall glass of iced tea. You will also love all of the updates that this home features a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! In the living room, the fireplace is ideally positioned in the corner to maximize floor space. The wood style flooring will complement any style of decor so decorating will be a breeze! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances and granite counter tops so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. If that wasn't enough then you will surely appreciate the backyard and the shed that it offers. It can be transformed into a she shed/man cave, or any room of your liking! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.