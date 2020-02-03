All apartments in Redan
6160 Charring Cross Court
Last updated February 3 2020 at 11:06 PM

6160 Charring Cross Court

6160 Charring Cross Court · No Longer Available
Location

6160 Charring Cross Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6160 Charring Cross Court have any available units?
6160 Charring Cross Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6160 Charring Cross Court currently offering any rent specials?
6160 Charring Cross Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6160 Charring Cross Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6160 Charring Cross Court is pet friendly.
Does 6160 Charring Cross Court offer parking?
No, 6160 Charring Cross Court does not offer parking.
Does 6160 Charring Cross Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6160 Charring Cross Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6160 Charring Cross Court have a pool?
No, 6160 Charring Cross Court does not have a pool.
Does 6160 Charring Cross Court have accessible units?
No, 6160 Charring Cross Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6160 Charring Cross Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6160 Charring Cross Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6160 Charring Cross Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6160 Charring Cross Court does not have units with air conditioning.

