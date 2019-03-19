All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1226 Harvest Dale Court

1226 Harvest Dale Court · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

1226 Harvest Dale Court, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Stone Mountain, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car port. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

