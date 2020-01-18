4300 Starboard Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4300 Starboard Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127 **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Enter this split foyer home into an entry with tile flooring. Wood stairs take you to the upper level features a vaulted family room with wood floors, ceiling fan and fireplace that is open to the dining area with wood floors and access to the rear deck. The kitchen has wood cabinets and Formica counter, vaulted ceiling, stainless appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and range hood), disposal, and pantry. The hall leads to two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, Master Bedroom with wood floors, trey ceiling, closet, and ceiling fan. Master Bath has dual vanities, planking flooring, garden tub and separate shower. The lower level has a large spare bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and full bath with tub/shower combination. There is a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, and access to the 2-car garage. Close to schools and shopping.



Directions: I-20 to Thornton Road toward Powder Springs, go right on Lewis Road, right on Oglesby, left on Frank Aiken, then left on Starboard.



Elementary: Powder Springs

Middle: Tapp

High: McEachern



Built: 1996 Approx.