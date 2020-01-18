All apartments in Powder Springs
4300 Starboard Dr
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

4300 Starboard Dr

4300 Starboard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4300 Starboard Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4300 Starboard Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Enter this split foyer home into an entry with tile flooring. Wood stairs take you to the upper level features a vaulted family room with wood floors, ceiling fan and fireplace that is open to the dining area with wood floors and access to the rear deck. The kitchen has wood cabinets and Formica counter, vaulted ceiling, stainless appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and range hood), disposal, and pantry. The hall leads to two spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, Master Bedroom with wood floors, trey ceiling, closet, and ceiling fan. Master Bath has dual vanities, planking flooring, garden tub and separate shower. The lower level has a large spare bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and full bath with tub/shower combination. There is a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups, and access to the 2-car garage. Close to schools and shopping.

Directions: I-20 to Thornton Road toward Powder Springs, go right on Lewis Road, right on Oglesby, left on Frank Aiken, then left on Starboard.

Elementary: Powder Springs
Middle: Tapp
High: McEachern

Built: 1996 Approx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Starboard Dr have any available units?
4300 Starboard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4300 Starboard Dr have?
Some of 4300 Starboard Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Starboard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Starboard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Starboard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4300 Starboard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 4300 Starboard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4300 Starboard Dr offers parking.
Does 4300 Starboard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 Starboard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Starboard Dr have a pool?
No, 4300 Starboard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4300 Starboard Dr have accessible units?
No, 4300 Starboard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Starboard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Starboard Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 Starboard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 Starboard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
