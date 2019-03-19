All apartments in Powder Springs
3845 New Macland Road

3845 New Macland Road · No Longer Available
Location

3845 New Macland Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic rental opportunity! Close proximity to growing, redeveloping and historic downtown Powder Springs! Easy access to Silver Comet Trail! Prime location at the corner of New Macland and Marietta Street; Publix shopping center, Wells Fargo, State Farm, print shop, tax preparers, multiple businesses within walking distance of front door! New HVAC system, new roof, over sized parking pad, fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout! Mixed Use Zoning! Perfect location for small commercial business! Highly visible location lots of traffic! Immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 New Macland Road have any available units?
3845 New Macland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3845 New Macland Road have?
Some of 3845 New Macland Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 New Macland Road currently offering any rent specials?
3845 New Macland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 New Macland Road pet-friendly?
No, 3845 New Macland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 3845 New Macland Road offer parking?
Yes, 3845 New Macland Road offers parking.
Does 3845 New Macland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 New Macland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 New Macland Road have a pool?
No, 3845 New Macland Road does not have a pool.
Does 3845 New Macland Road have accessible units?
No, 3845 New Macland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 New Macland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3845 New Macland Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 New Macland Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3845 New Macland Road has units with air conditioning.
