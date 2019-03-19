3845 New Macland Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Fantastic rental opportunity! Close proximity to growing, redeveloping and historic downtown Powder Springs! Easy access to Silver Comet Trail! Prime location at the corner of New Macland and Marietta Street; Publix shopping center, Wells Fargo, State Farm, print shop, tax preparers, multiple businesses within walking distance of front door! New HVAC system, new roof, over sized parking pad, fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout! Mixed Use Zoning! Perfect location for small commercial business! Highly visible location lots of traffic! Immediate occupancy!