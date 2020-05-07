All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

2850 Spring Green Way

2850 Spring Green Way · No Longer Available
Location

2850 Spring Green Way, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Spring Green Way have any available units?
2850 Spring Green Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2850 Spring Green Way have?
Some of 2850 Spring Green Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Spring Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Spring Green Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Spring Green Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 Spring Green Way is pet friendly.
Does 2850 Spring Green Way offer parking?
No, 2850 Spring Green Way does not offer parking.
Does 2850 Spring Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 Spring Green Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Spring Green Way have a pool?
No, 2850 Spring Green Way does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Spring Green Way have accessible units?
No, 2850 Spring Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Spring Green Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2850 Spring Green Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2850 Spring Green Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2850 Spring Green Way does not have units with air conditioning.
