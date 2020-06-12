/
3 bedroom apartments
224 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
10 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1442 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
110 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1538 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
1 Unit Available
302 Governor Gwinett Way
302 Governor Gwinnett Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1926 sqft
302 Governor Gwinett Way Available 06/18/20 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom End Unit Townhome in Pooler, GA Convenient to I-95 - Astor Plan Townhome Master situated on the main level, a walk in closet, and a 36" Garden Tub/Shower Combo as standard.
1 Unit Available
149 Somersby Blvd
149 Somersby Boulevard, Pooler, GA
149 Somersby Blvd Available 06/23/20 Great Home in Somersby - Quality home with hardwood floors throughout feauturing a lovely fireplace, deluxe tray in Master with crown and fan, great loft area, Formal living/dining room & separate family room
1 Unit Available
114 Tanzania Trail
114 Tanzania Trl, Pooler, GA
Beautiful 4 bedroom in Hunt Club - Property Id: 283696 This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Hunt Club will be available June 10th! Designer colors in several rooms! Laminate floors downstairs.
1 Unit Available
136 Magnolia Drive
136 Magnolia Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2432 sqft
136 Magnolia Drive Available 06/22/20 *Coming Soon* 136 Magnolia Drive in Pooler - Beautiful 2 story home in the Arbors at Godley Station neighborhood. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
341 Sonoma Drive
341 Sonoma Dr, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1540 sqft
341 Sonoma Drive Available 07/07/20 341 Sonoma Drive * Pooler, GA * $1450/month - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Kitchen with stainless appliances, island & breakfast bar. Master bedroom located upstairs.
1 Unit Available
16 Cross Gate Court
16 Crossgate Ct, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
16 Cross Gate Court Available 07/07/20 16 Cross Gate Ct * Pooler, GA * $1650/month***Available July 7th! - Beautiful 3bedroom, 2.5 bath with wood floors down and great open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless appliances. Large master up.
1 Unit Available
341 Brighton Woods
341 Brighton Woods Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1558 sqft
341 Brighton Woods Available 08/03/20 341 Brighton Woods - This charming home is tucked away on .43 of acre in a small neighborhood but in an ideal location within minutes to all Pooler has to offer from shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, St.
1 Unit Available
246 Longleaf Cir
246 Longleaf Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1884 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Pooler - Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Hunter's Ridge subdivision in Pooler, convenient to Gulfstream and I-16.
1 Unit Available
165 Arbor Village Drive
165 Arbor Village Drive, Pooler, GA
165 Arbor Village Dr Pooler, GA 31322 GREAT 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in The Arbors in Godley Village! Located in the Heart of Pooler, off Benton Blvd and Pooler Parkway in Godley Station! 1690 Square Feet - the Hampton Floorplan! Brightly Custom
1 Unit Available
136 Pampas Drive
136 Pampas Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1483 sqft
136 Pampas Drive Rent – $1595 FABULOUS 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In The Arbors at Godley Station in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Wood Burning Fireplace! Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Lovely SunRoom Leads to Patio out back! Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar
1 Unit Available
154 Carolina Cherry Court
154 Carolina Cherry Court, Pooler, GA
All brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a huge bonus room. Laminate wood floors, fireplace and soaring ceilings. A spacious master suite with double vanities, separate shower and a jetted tub.
1 Unit Available
175 Old Pond Circle
175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
127 Ventura Place
127 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2150 sqft
AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT 3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath.
1 Unit Available
5 Coalbrookdale Court
5 Coalbrookdale Court, Pooler, GA
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MARCH 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Pooler
41 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
116 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
1 Unit Available
110 Spring Lakes Drive
110 Spring Lake Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2630 sqft
110 Spring Lake Drive Savannah, GA 31407 Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Spring Lakes Subdivision! Huge Bonus area upstairs! 2-Car Garage! Wonderful Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas! Big Living Room with Separate Dining
