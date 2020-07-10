All apartments in Peachtree City
91 Cobblestone Crk

91 Cobblestone Creek · No Longer Available
Location

91 Cobblestone Creek, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This condo will not be available for viewing until week of June 1st. Fabulous renovated end-unit condominium in the heart of Peachtree City! Recently renovated and ready for a new tenant! Granite countertops, new appliances, huge pantry in tiled kitchen. New floating floor on main level and newer carpet upstairs. Two living spaces - den with fireplace and living room with built-ins. Large master with updated master bath, 3 closets and private balcony. Lots of storage. Includes pool access. All electric. Electricity, cable, water, sewage, trash are not included in the rental amount. No smoking. No pets. $50 rental application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Cobblestone Crk have any available units?
91 Cobblestone Crk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 91 Cobblestone Crk have?
Some of 91 Cobblestone Crk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Cobblestone Crk currently offering any rent specials?
91 Cobblestone Crk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Cobblestone Crk pet-friendly?
No, 91 Cobblestone Crk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 91 Cobblestone Crk offer parking?
No, 91 Cobblestone Crk does not offer parking.
Does 91 Cobblestone Crk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Cobblestone Crk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Cobblestone Crk have a pool?
Yes, 91 Cobblestone Crk has a pool.
Does 91 Cobblestone Crk have accessible units?
No, 91 Cobblestone Crk does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Cobblestone Crk have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Cobblestone Crk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Cobblestone Crk have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Cobblestone Crk does not have units with air conditioning.

