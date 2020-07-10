91 Cobblestone Crk

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This condo will not be available for viewing until week of June 1st. Fabulous renovated end-unit condominium in the heart of Peachtree City! Recently renovated and ready for a new tenant! Granite countertops, new appliances, huge pantry in tiled kitchen. New floating floor on main level and newer carpet upstairs. Two living spaces - den with fireplace and living room with built-ins. Large master with updated master bath, 3 closets and private balcony. Lots of storage. Includes pool access. All electric. Electricity, cable, water, sewage, trash are not included in the rental amount. No smoking. No pets. $50 rental application fee.