727 Avalon Way

Gorgeous 5bed/3.5 bathroom with finished basement on sought after McIntosh school district. Spacious main living area features hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel Appliances. Second story features pine floors 4 bedrooms including spacious master bedroom & en-suite. Basement features large bedroom and full bath with sitting area. Enjoy the beautiful landscapes yard with relaxing in ground pool and private deck area.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



