Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

727 Avalon Way

727 Avalon Way · No Longer Available
Location

727 Avalon Way, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5bed/3.5 bathroom with finished basement on sought after McIntosh school district. Spacious main living area features hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel Appliances. Second story features pine floors 4 bedrooms including spacious master bedroom & en-suite. Basement features large bedroom and full bath with sitting area. Enjoy the beautiful landscapes yard with relaxing in ground pool and private deck area.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Avalon Way have any available units?
727 Avalon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 727 Avalon Way have?
Some of 727 Avalon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Avalon Way currently offering any rent specials?
727 Avalon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Avalon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 Avalon Way is pet friendly.
Does 727 Avalon Way offer parking?
No, 727 Avalon Way does not offer parking.
Does 727 Avalon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Avalon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Avalon Way have a pool?
Yes, 727 Avalon Way has a pool.
Does 727 Avalon Way have accessible units?
No, 727 Avalon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Avalon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Avalon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Avalon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 Avalon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
