Peachtree City, GA
716 S Fairfield Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

716 S Fairfield Dr

716 South Fairfield Drive
Location

716 South Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent price for this neighborhood & available now! Beautiful home with master on the main & recent updates including granite counters in kitchen & bath & hardwood laminate floors. Nice open floor plan has vaulted LR/ DR combo with brick fireplace & is open to the kitchen with breakfast bar & stylish granite. Lots of natural light & overlooks large deck outside. Great house with excellent PTC schools! - Peachtree Elem (an easy walk from the house) Booth Middle & McIntosh High. All wonderful schools but McIntosh is ranked one of best in nation by US News & World Report! Home also offers easy access to cart paths & Hwy 74 & with wonderful shopping & restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 S Fairfield Dr have any available units?
716 S Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 716 S Fairfield Dr have?
Some of 716 S Fairfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 S Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
716 S Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 S Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 716 S Fairfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 716 S Fairfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 716 S Fairfield Dr offers parking.
Does 716 S Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 S Fairfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 S Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 716 S Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 716 S Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 716 S Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 716 S Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 S Fairfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 S Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 S Fairfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

