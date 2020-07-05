716 S Fairfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent price for this neighborhood & available now! Beautiful home with master on the main & recent updates including granite counters in kitchen & bath & hardwood laminate floors. Nice open floor plan has vaulted LR/ DR combo with brick fireplace & is open to the kitchen with breakfast bar & stylish granite. Lots of natural light & overlooks large deck outside. Great house with excellent PTC schools! - Peachtree Elem (an easy walk from the house) Booth Middle & McIntosh High. All wonderful schools but McIntosh is ranked one of best in nation by US News & World Report! Home also offers easy access to cart paths & Hwy 74 & with wonderful shopping & restaurants nearby.