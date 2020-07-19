All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

608 W Manor

608 West Manor · No Longer Available
Location

608 West Manor, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newly renovated house. This house is in the perfect location of PTC and has convenient access to the interstate, being near HWY 74, and of course all the shopping, schools, paths, lakes, and fun things to do. This house is exceptionally clean and in a great location. Some of the features: Best high school in PTC and schools Cart parts connect in the neighborhood New paint throughout New wood style flooring throughout (no carpet!!! bonus) New lighting New plumbing remodel Master on Main Beautiful stairs, great kitchen flow, nicely landscaped back yard w patio and deck and privacy fence. Enjoy life in PTC and live in this beautiful home. Cared for exceptionally

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 W Manor have any available units?
608 W Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 608 W Manor have?
Some of 608 W Manor's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 W Manor currently offering any rent specials?
608 W Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 W Manor pet-friendly?
No, 608 W Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 608 W Manor offer parking?
Yes, 608 W Manor offers parking.
Does 608 W Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 W Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 W Manor have a pool?
No, 608 W Manor does not have a pool.
Does 608 W Manor have accessible units?
No, 608 W Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 608 W Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 W Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 W Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 W Manor does not have units with air conditioning.
