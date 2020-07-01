601 Ridgefield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Recently Renovated / Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Centrally Located in the Heart of Peachtree City. Private Ground Floor Unit w/ NO Unit Above!!! Spacious and Clean. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo! Great Floor plan has Great Room w/Fireplace, Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Sun Room Overlooking the Lake w/ Storage Closet. Appliances Included, Abundance of Closet Space, Step-less Entry, Private Backyard, Close to Luther Glass Park, Amenities INCL Pool & Tennis, Walk to Restaurants & Grocery Store. Perfect for the Non-Driving Tenant. Maintenance Free Living w/ Water & Trash INCL.