All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 601 Ridgefield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
601 Ridgefield Drive
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:08 AM

601 Ridgefield Drive

601 Ridgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

601 Ridgefield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Recently Renovated / Ready for Immediate Occupancy. Centrally Located in the Heart of Peachtree City. Private Ground Floor Unit w/ NO Unit Above!!! Spacious and Clean. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo! Great Floor plan has Great Room w/Fireplace, Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Sun Room Overlooking the Lake w/ Storage Closet. Appliances Included, Abundance of Closet Space, Step-less Entry, Private Backyard, Close to Luther Glass Park, Amenities INCL Pool & Tennis, Walk to Restaurants & Grocery Store. Perfect for the Non-Driving Tenant. Maintenance Free Living w/ Water & Trash INCL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Ridgefield Drive have any available units?
601 Ridgefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 601 Ridgefield Drive have?
Some of 601 Ridgefield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Ridgefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Ridgefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Ridgefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Ridgefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 601 Ridgefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Ridgefield Drive offers parking.
Does 601 Ridgefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Ridgefield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Ridgefield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 601 Ridgefield Drive has a pool.
Does 601 Ridgefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Ridgefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Ridgefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Ridgefield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Ridgefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Ridgefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University