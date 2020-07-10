561 N Fairfield Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming home, fully upgraded, lots of light and vaulted ceilings. Master on the main and stone patio on the rear overlooking a wooded yard with hardscape features. Granite countertops, hardwood and tile flooring. Brand NEW energy-efficient HVAC! Located convenient to shopping, dining and commuting routes. Easy walking distance to elementary school. Appliance package includes the full kitchen and a washer/dryer. Landscape service provided. Home is available for immediate move in. Contact us today for a showing!