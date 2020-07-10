All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:15 PM

561 N Fairfield Dr

561 North Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

561 North Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming home, fully upgraded, lots of light and vaulted ceilings. Master on the main and stone patio on the rear overlooking a wooded yard with hardscape features. Granite countertops, hardwood and tile flooring. Brand NEW energy-efficient HVAC! Located convenient to shopping, dining and commuting routes. Easy walking distance to elementary school. Appliance package includes the full kitchen and a washer/dryer. Landscape service provided. Home is available for immediate move in. Contact us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 N Fairfield Dr have any available units?
561 N Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 561 N Fairfield Dr have?
Some of 561 N Fairfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 N Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
561 N Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 N Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 561 N Fairfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 561 N Fairfield Dr offer parking?
No, 561 N Fairfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 561 N Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 561 N Fairfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 N Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 561 N Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 561 N Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 561 N Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 561 N Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 N Fairfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 N Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 561 N Fairfield Dr has units with air conditioning.

