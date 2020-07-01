523 Longwood Ln

Amenities
Cute Home in the Charming Kraftwood Section of Foreston Place. Open Floor Plan plus Separate Office with French Doors and Built-ins, Breakfast Bar & Dining, plus Formal Dining Room downstairs. No carpet on Main Level, Tile in Kitchen and Laundry Area and New LVT Flooring in Office, Dining and Great Room. Granite in Kitchen, 3 Upstairs Bedrooms, Tile Shower, Garden Tub, Dual Vanities in Owner-Suite Bath, Custom Built-in Drawers in Closets, Large Fenced in Yard, Shed, Home located on a cul-de-sac across from Golf Cart Path and Award-Wining School District! Pet restriction & 1/2 Month Deposit if Approved, Comes Stocked with TP! Will do a Face time Walk thru.