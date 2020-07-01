All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

523 Longwood Ln

523 Longwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

523 Longwood Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute Home in the Charming Kraftwood Section of Foreston Place. Open Floor Plan plus Separate Office with French Doors and Built-ins, Breakfast Bar & Dining, plus Formal Dining Room downstairs. No carpet on Main Level, Tile in Kitchen and Laundry Area and New LVT Flooring in Office, Dining and Great Room. Granite in Kitchen, 3 Upstairs Bedrooms, Tile Shower, Garden Tub, Dual Vanities in Owner-Suite Bath, Custom Built-in Drawers in Closets, Large Fenced in Yard, Shed, Home located on a cul-de-sac across from Golf Cart Path and Award-Wining School District! Pet restriction & 1/2 Month Deposit if Approved, Comes Stocked with TP! Will do a Face time Walk thru.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 850
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Longwood Ln have any available units?
523 Longwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 523 Longwood Ln have?
Some of 523 Longwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Longwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
523 Longwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Longwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Longwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 523 Longwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 523 Longwood Ln offers parking.
Does 523 Longwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Longwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Longwood Ln have a pool?
No, 523 Longwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 523 Longwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 523 Longwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Longwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Longwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Longwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Longwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

