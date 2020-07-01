523 Longwood Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute Home in the Charming Kraftwood Section of Foreston Place. Open Floor Plan plus Separate Office with French Doors and Built-ins, Breakfast Bar & Dining, plus Formal Dining Room downstairs. No carpet on Main Level, Tile in Kitchen and Laundry Area and New LVT Flooring in Office, Dining and Great Room. Granite in Kitchen, 3 Upstairs Bedrooms, Tile Shower, Garden Tub, Dual Vanities in Owner-Suite Bath, Custom Built-in Drawers in Closets, Large Fenced in Yard, Shed, Home located on a cul-de-sac across from Golf Cart Path and Award-Wining School District! Pet restriction & 1/2 Month Deposit if Approved, Comes Stocked with TP! Will do a Face time Walk thru.