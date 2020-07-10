All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
401 Topaz Trl
401 Topaz Trl

401 Topaz Trail · No Longer Available
Location

401 Topaz Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Avail apprx June 5th. Very nice 4 bedroom home in fantastic sought after neighborhood. Spacious & well maintained. Lrg formal DR w/ bay window. Eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast area, appliances incl built-in micro, stove, DW & refrigerator (+ washer & dryer) Greatroom w/stone fireplace off kitchen & screened porch in back which overlooks private backyard & patio. Upstairs offers the master suite w/ walk-in closet, bay window & bath w/ garden tub, sep shower & vaulted ceiling w/ skylight. 2 additional BRs + bonus or 4th BR. Laundry room off kitchen & 2 car garage. Corner lot on cul-de-sac. Excellent schools - Braelinn, Rising Star & Starrs Mill. Close to cart paths & great shopping & historic town of Senoia is just minutes away. Apt w/ tenant for next day showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Topaz Trl have any available units?
401 Topaz Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 401 Topaz Trl have?
Some of 401 Topaz Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Topaz Trl currently offering any rent specials?
401 Topaz Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Topaz Trl pet-friendly?
No, 401 Topaz Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 401 Topaz Trl offer parking?
Yes, 401 Topaz Trl offers parking.
Does 401 Topaz Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Topaz Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Topaz Trl have a pool?
No, 401 Topaz Trl does not have a pool.
Does 401 Topaz Trl have accessible units?
No, 401 Topaz Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Topaz Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Topaz Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Topaz Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Topaz Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

