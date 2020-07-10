401 Topaz Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Avail apprx June 5th. Very nice 4 bedroom home in fantastic sought after neighborhood. Spacious & well maintained. Lrg formal DR w/ bay window. Eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast area, appliances incl built-in micro, stove, DW & refrigerator (+ washer & dryer) Greatroom w/stone fireplace off kitchen & screened porch in back which overlooks private backyard & patio. Upstairs offers the master suite w/ walk-in closet, bay window & bath w/ garden tub, sep shower & vaulted ceiling w/ skylight. 2 additional BRs + bonus or 4th BR. Laundry room off kitchen & 2 car garage. Corner lot on cul-de-sac. Excellent schools - Braelinn, Rising Star & Starrs Mill. Close to cart paths & great shopping & historic town of Senoia is just minutes away. Apt w/ tenant for next day showing