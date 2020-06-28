302 Aster Ridge Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Amazing and RARE rental opportunity in one of Peachtree City's finest neighborhoods. Very spacious, boasting 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. This home offers one Bedroom and a full bath on the main level. Separate living room and dining room. Master suite offers a separate sitting area and large master bath with a garden tub and separate shower. Home also has a large deck for all of your entertainment needs and is complete with an unfinished basement. Very private back yard. Situated in one of GA top school districts. All that is missing is you. Call listing agent for an easy appointment.