All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 302 Aster Ridge Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
302 Aster Ridge Trl
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

302 Aster Ridge Trl

302 Aster Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

302 Aster Ridge Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing and RARE rental opportunity in one of Peachtree City's finest neighborhoods. Very spacious, boasting 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. This home offers one Bedroom and a full bath on the main level. Separate living room and dining room. Master suite offers a separate sitting area and large master bath with a garden tub and separate shower. Home also has a large deck for all of your entertainment needs and is complete with an unfinished basement. Very private back yard. Situated in one of GA top school districts. All that is missing is you. Call listing agent for an easy appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Aster Ridge Trl have any available units?
302 Aster Ridge Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 302 Aster Ridge Trl have?
Some of 302 Aster Ridge Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Aster Ridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
302 Aster Ridge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Aster Ridge Trl pet-friendly?
No, 302 Aster Ridge Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 302 Aster Ridge Trl offer parking?
No, 302 Aster Ridge Trl does not offer parking.
Does 302 Aster Ridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Aster Ridge Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Aster Ridge Trl have a pool?
Yes, 302 Aster Ridge Trl has a pool.
Does 302 Aster Ridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 302 Aster Ridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Aster Ridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Aster Ridge Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Aster Ridge Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Aster Ridge Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University