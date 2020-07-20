All apartments in Peachtree City
3 Dover Trl
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

3 Dover Trl

3 Dover Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3 Dover Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Avail July 1st. 24 hours notice to show please. Very nice condition 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath cluster home in Central PTC. Will have new carpet & new kitchen backsplash before new tenant. Spacious LR with fireplace & vaulted ceiling + separate sunroom or office off back. Eat in kit includes all appliances. Both bedrooms are up with their own bath. Also includes a nice front porch & a 1 car garage with auto opener. This home is in excellent condition & in a wonderful location - close to library & Lake Peachtree & all amenities! Yard maintenance is included for your convenience. Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis with extra deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Dover Trl have any available units?
3 Dover Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 3 Dover Trl have?
Some of 3 Dover Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Dover Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3 Dover Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Dover Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Dover Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3 Dover Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3 Dover Trl offers parking.
Does 3 Dover Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Dover Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Dover Trl have a pool?
No, 3 Dover Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3 Dover Trl have accessible units?
No, 3 Dover Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Dover Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Dover Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Dover Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Dover Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
