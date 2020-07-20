3 Dover Trl

Amenities

Avail July 1st. 24 hours notice to show please. Very nice condition 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath cluster home in Central PTC. Will have new carpet & new kitchen backsplash before new tenant. Spacious LR with fireplace & vaulted ceiling + separate sunroom or office off back. Eat in kit includes all appliances. Both bedrooms are up with their own bath. Also includes a nice front porch & a 1 car garage with auto opener. This home is in excellent condition & in a wonderful location - close to library & Lake Peachtree & all amenities! Yard maintenance is included for your convenience. Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis with extra deposit.