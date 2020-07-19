All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

217 Windgate Ct

217 Windgate Court · No Longer Available
Peachtree City
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

217 Windgate Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avail now! Spacious ranch in great condition with fresh paint in & out. 2 bedrooms + large vaulted office with closet (best for office since no door but could be 3rd BR) Family room has fireplace & is open to the kitchen breakfast area & kitchen with granite counters, new stove & vent hood + DW, refrigerator & laundry closet. This home also offers a cul-de-sac lot, private backyard which is fenced (& with storage shed) plus a 2 car garage with auto opener. Wonderful area of PTC - very convenient with cart paths close by & some of the best schools around! Agents please call or text for LB code.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Windgate Ct have any available units?
217 Windgate Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 217 Windgate Ct have?
Some of 217 Windgate Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Windgate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
217 Windgate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Windgate Ct pet-friendly?
No, 217 Windgate Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 217 Windgate Ct offer parking?
Yes, 217 Windgate Ct offers parking.
Does 217 Windgate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Windgate Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Windgate Ct have a pool?
No, 217 Windgate Ct does not have a pool.
Does 217 Windgate Ct have accessible units?
No, 217 Windgate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Windgate Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Windgate Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Windgate Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Windgate Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
