217 Windgate Ct

Amenities
Avail now! Spacious ranch in great condition with fresh paint in & out. 2 bedrooms + large vaulted office with closet (best for office since no door but could be 3rd BR) Family room has fireplace & is open to the kitchen breakfast area & kitchen with granite counters, new stove & vent hood + DW, refrigerator & laundry closet. This home also offers a cul-de-sac lot, private backyard which is fenced (& with storage shed) plus a 2 car garage with auto opener. Wonderful area of PTC - very convenient with cart paths close by & some of the best schools around! Agents please call or text for LB code.