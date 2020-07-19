217 Windgate Ct

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Avail now! Spacious ranch in great condition with fresh paint in & out. 2 bedrooms + large vaulted office with closet (best for office since no door but could be 3rd BR) Family room has fireplace & is open to the kitchen breakfast area & kitchen with granite counters, new stove & vent hood + DW, refrigerator & laundry closet. This home also offers a cul-de-sac lot, private backyard which is fenced (& with storage shed) plus a 2 car garage with auto opener. Wonderful area of PTC - very convenient with cart paths close by & some of the best schools around! Agents please call or text for LB code.