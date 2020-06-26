204 Valley View

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This welcoming three bedroom, two bathroom ranch home is freshly painted and immediately available. Situated in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Peachtree City, this home is conveniently located within walking distance to the shopping and restaurants of the Crosstown Shopping Center.



The living room features an open floorplan with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors and is open to the kitchen past the breakfast bar. With ample counter space and plenty of cabinet storage, the kitchen also includes a dishwasher and electric oven.



Separate from the other bedrooms, the master suite has a large closet and its own private bathroom with two sinks, lots of counter space and a garden tub. The other two bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house and are close to the second bathroom with separate wash room.



Finally, relax in the covered and screened side porch or grill out on the back patio in the private, fenced back yard.



Welcome Home!



Rent is $1,395 / month and its $2,790 to move in.