Peachtree City, GA
204 Valley View
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:23 PM

204 Valley View

204 Valley View · No Longer Available
Location

204 Valley View, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This welcoming three bedroom, two bathroom ranch home is freshly painted and immediately available. Situated in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Peachtree City, this home is conveniently located within walking distance to the shopping and restaurants of the Crosstown Shopping Center.

The living room features an open floorplan with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors and is open to the kitchen past the breakfast bar. With ample counter space and plenty of cabinet storage, the kitchen also includes a dishwasher and electric oven.

Separate from the other bedrooms, the master suite has a large closet and its own private bathroom with two sinks, lots of counter space and a garden tub. The other two bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house and are close to the second bathroom with separate wash room.

Finally, relax in the covered and screened side porch or grill out on the back patio in the private, fenced back yard.

Welcome Home!

Rent is $1,395 / month and its $2,790 to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Valley View have any available units?
204 Valley View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 204 Valley View have?
Some of 204 Valley View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Valley View currently offering any rent specials?
204 Valley View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Valley View pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Valley View is pet friendly.
Does 204 Valley View offer parking?
Yes, 204 Valley View offers parking.
Does 204 Valley View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Valley View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Valley View have a pool?
No, 204 Valley View does not have a pool.
Does 204 Valley View have accessible units?
No, 204 Valley View does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Valley View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Valley View has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Valley View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 Valley View has units with air conditioning.
